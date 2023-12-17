Offensive offsides call on Broncos costs them a touchdown

See, it’s not just the Chiefs.

The Broncos had an offensive offsides called against them Saturday night, negating a touchdown. The Broncos settled for a field goal.

The Broncos appeared to score a touchdown on a second-and-nine play on a Russell Wilson throw to Jaleel McLaughlin. It looked like the ball, which was in McLaughlin’s right hand, crossed the goal line before he was pushed back by Alex Anzalone and Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Sean Payton did not challenge it.

On third-and-one, Javonte Williams came calose to the goal line, but his knee touched down before the ball crossed on a tackle by Derrick Barnes.

The Broncos finally got it in on fullback Michael Burton’s run up the middle on fourth down. But officials called offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz offsides for his helmet being in the neutral zone.

Denver settled for a 23-yard Wil Lutz field goal to cut the Lions’ lead to 28-10, and for unknown reasons, Payton chewed out Wilson on the sideline.

The offensive offsides call has been in the spotlight this week after officials called Chiefs receiver Kadarius Toney offsides late in Sunday’s loss to the Bills, wiping out a go-ahead touchdown. Chiefs coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were fined this week for criticizing the call, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell publicly defended officials at the league’s winter owners meetings.

Officials had called 13 offensive offsides penalties this season before Week 15, per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. They made another in the Thursday night game this week.

They had made only seven such calls in the previous three seasons combined.

The Lions added another touchdown after the Broncos field goal with Jahmyr Gibbs scoring his second touchdown of the night on a 12-yard run. Detroit leads 35-10.