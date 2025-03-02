Ohio State OT Josh Simmons “way ahead of schedule” in recovery from torn patellar tendon

Offensive tackle Josh Simmons isn’t ready to work out at the Scouting Combine, but he expects that to change before the draft gets underway in Green Bay in April.

Simmons tore his patellar tendon while playing for Ohio State in October and told reporters in Indianapolis that he is “way ahead of schedule” in his recovery. That leaves him feeling good about his chances of doing drills for teams next month.

“I’ll probably be cut loose mid-April to give everybody a good pro day,” Simmons said, via Eleven Warriors.

When healthy, Simmons was seen as one of the top tackle prospects in this year’s class. Assuming he’s able to show teams he’s made a full return to health, he should remain in that category when it comes time to make selections.