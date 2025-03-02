 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebotrade_250301.jpg
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250228.jpg
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebotrade_250301.jpg
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250228.jpg
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ohio State OT Josh Simmons “way ahead of schedule” in recovery from torn patellar tendon

  
Published March 2, 2025 10:00 AM

Offensive tackle Josh Simmons isn’t ready to work out at the Scouting Combine, but he expects that to change before the draft gets underway in Green Bay in April.

Simmons tore his patellar tendon while playing for Ohio State in October and told reporters in Indianapolis that he is “way ahead of schedule” in his recovery. That leaves him feeling good about his chances of doing drills for teams next month.

“I’ll probably be cut loose mid-April to give everybody a good pro day,” Simmons said, via Eleven Warriors.

When healthy, Simmons was seen as one of the top tackle prospects in this year’s class. Assuming he’s able to show teams he’s made a full return to health, he should remain in that category when it comes time to make selections.