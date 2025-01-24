 Skip navigation
Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins declares for the draft

  
Published January 24, 2025 11:51 AM

Friday is the deadline for players from the teams that played in the college football title game to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft and one player from the winning side has announced his plans.

Running back Quinshon Judkins will leave Ohio State in order to join the professional ranks. Judkins joined the Buckeyes after spending two seasons at Ole Miss. He ran for 1,060 yards, caught 22 passes for 161 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.

“My time here at Ohio State was like no other,” Judkins told Pete Thamel of ESPN.com. “It was like no other place I’ve ever been. I enjoyed my time here so much. I’m ready to take the next step in my journey and prove I’m best running back in the draft class.”

Judkins won’t be the only back going from Columbus to the NFL. TreVeyon Henderson is also making the move to the league this year.