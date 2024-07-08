Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon, a top NFL prospect for 2025, apologizes for DUI arrest

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon, a top prospect for the 2025 NFL draft, apologized for his arrest last week.

It comes a day before Gordon faces the media at Big 12 Media Days in Las Vegas as OSU confirmed Monday that Gordon will attend.

“I am deeply sorry for the actions that led to my arrest on June 30th,” Gordon wrote on social media. “I sincerely apologize to my family, everyone in our program, including our players, coach [Mike] Gundy, the staff, Oklahoma State University, and our fans. Regardless of the outcome of this pending investigation, I did not uphold the values I have for myself and the values of the OSU football program. I am committed to learning and growing from this mistake and I will work to earn back the trust of those who I have disappointed. Thank you.”

The Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year will join teammates Alan Bowman, Nick Martin and Collin Oliver as well as Gundy in Vegas.

Gordon won the Doak Walker Award as the best running back in college football as a sophomore last season when he rushed for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Gordon, 20, was arrested by Oklahoma Highway Patrol officers after they observed him swerving out of his lane twice and driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone. He refused a field sobriety test and was arrested on complaints of DUI under 21 years of age, transporting an open container of alcohol, failing to maintain a single lane of traffic and speeding 16-20 mph over the speed limit, according to a police report.

At the Cleveland County jail, Gordon gave a breath sample of .11, which is over the legal limit for an adult 21 and older to operate a vehicle.

Gundy surely will be asked about a possible suspension for Gordon to start the 2024 season.