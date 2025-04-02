 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_parcells_250402.jpg
Patriots to induct Parcells into team’s HOF
nbc_pft_johnson_250402.jpg
Johnson ‘enjoyed’ beating LaFleur twice a year
nbc_pft_purdy_250402.jpg
How York calling Purdy top 10 QB affects contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

OL Xavier Newman-Johnson re-signs with Jets

  
Published April 2, 2025 06:05 PM

Offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson signed his exclusive rights tender to return to the Jets, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Newman-Johnson, 25, spent the past two seasons with the Jets.

In 2024, he played 11 offensive snaps and 31 on special teams in nine games.

Newman-Johnson signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He played one game as a rookie after spending most of that season on the practice squad.

In 2023, he split time between the Titans and the Jets.

He has played 20 games with five starts in his career, seeing action on 307 offensive snaps and 65 on special teams.