OL Xavier Newman-Johnson re-signs with Jets

Offensive lineman Xavier Newman-Johnson signed his exclusive rights tender to return to the Jets, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Newman-Johnson, 25, spent the past two seasons with the Jets.

In 2024, he played 11 offensive snaps and 31 on special teams in nine games.

Newman-Johnson signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He played one game as a rookie after spending most of that season on the practice squad.

In 2023, he split time between the Titans and the Jets.

He has played 20 games with five starts in his career, seeing action on 307 offensive snaps and 65 on special teams.