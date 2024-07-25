 Skip navigation
Omar Khan expects Cameron Heyward to be with Steelers for years to come

  
Published July 25, 2024 04:37 PM

Veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has not made any traction in his push for a new contract, but the Steelers say that isn’t because they don’t want him on the roster beyond this season.

Heyward spent some of the offseason program away from the Steelers as he looked for a new deal, but returned ahead of mandatory minicamp and reported to training camp. The Steelers don’t negotiate contracts during the season as a rule, so Heyward was less than enthusiastic about the chances of one coming together earlier this month.

On Thursday, though, Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said that he still considers Heyward part of the team’s future.

“Last year you know, we had a rough stretch there but I’m confident the way he works and you know cam the the person the player obviously and I have no doubt that Cam has a lot of football,” Khan said, via the team’s website. “I think Cam has a lot of football left in him, and I expect him to be here for years to come.”

As Khan noted, Heyward is coming off a rough 2023 season so the Steelers might be making sure what’s still in the tank before making any firm commitment to their longtime lineman.