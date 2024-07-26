 Skip navigation
Omar Khan on Steelers adding a receiver: Nothing going on right now

  
Published July 26, 2024 07:30 AM

There were a number of disgruntled wide receivers around the league this offseason and there was a lot of discussion of prospective trades involving them over the last few months.

When those discussions came up, the Steelers were often mentioned as a potential landing spot. The Diontae Johnson trade left them without a clear partner for George Pickens, but the Steelers have not taken any big swings at the position. They have Calvin Austin and they signed Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins as free agents before drafting Roman Wilson in the third round to fill out the group.

On Thursday, General Manager Omar Khan said there is “nothing going on right now” in terms of a trade and that he’s looking forward to seeing what the group does in new coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense.

“If there’s ever an opportunity to upgrade, regardless of the receiver room — whatever the room is — we’re going to look at it,” Khan said. “You guys have heard me say that before. I feel good about that room we have right now. We have a lot talented players in there, guys that are going to contribute and guys that can do different things. The room, for me, I’m excited about it. I’m excited to see these guys work. You know, it’s day one.”

The Steelers may change their tune after getting a chance to see how all the pieces fit, but there’s no guarantee that there will be an upgrade available when and if they come to that conclusion.