On critical Jalen Hurts interception, A.J. Brown was open for a TD

After last night’s game, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown said he didn’t recall a meeting with quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley regarding the struggles of the offense. Brown likely won’t be forgetting how open he was during one of the most important plays of the game.

Fourth quarter, 11:36 to play. Down by 10 points, the Eagles were driving. On second and 10 from the Giants’ 15, quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a pass toward the left sideline, in the direction of receiver Jahan Dotson. Giants defensive back Cor’Dale Flott intercepted the ball. He returned it to the Philly 23. Five plays later, the Giants were up by 17 and the game was over.

Watch the play that resulted in the pick. Look at Brown. The man covering Brown was positioned to the outside. To the inside, it was clear sailing and six points.

It looks like Dotson was the first read on the play. But the pre-snap motion to the outside by receiver Devonta Smith revealed that the Giants were in man-to-man coverage. Once the safety committed to tight end Dallas Goedert, Brown had single coverage and an open lane to the inside.

And if Hurts had looked toward Brown and the safety had moved that way, Goedert would have been uncovered.

The outcome is just another glimpse into the current dysfunction of the Eagles’ offense. And Hurts’s decision in that moment could prompt another meeting that Brown won’t inevitably remember.