On Kyle Shanahan’s future, only the opinions of Jed York matter

On Friday, 49ers G.M. John Lynch described talk of a potential trade that would send coach Kyle Shanahan to a team like the Bears “rather comical.” Frankly, it’s rather comical that anyone would think Lynch’s opinion on the subject matters.

Lynch didn’t hire Shanahan. Shanahan hired Lynch. If Shanahan goes, chances are Lynch goes, too.

And if the 49ers were to receive an inquiry from another team about a trade of the head coach, that would be ownership’s call, not Lynch’s.

The entire subject flowed from the fact that few teams, when compiling potential head-coaching candidates, ever consider trying to hire head coaches currently coaching other teams. Why not make the phone calls?

The 49ers landed on my own radar when pondering the topic because: (1) it’s starting to feel like both sides could use a fresh start; and (2) the 49ers nearly traded Jim Harbaugh to the Browns in 2014.

Whether it’s the 49ers for Shanahan or the Ravens for John Harbaugh or the Dolphins for Mike McDaniel or the Browns for Kevin Stefanski or someone/anyone else currently coaching under circumstances that would suggest a change could be beneficial for one or both parties, the Bear could get lucky. Ditto for the Jets or the Saints or anyone else who might be looking for a coach.

It might be regarded as comical by ownership for a team to trade its coach. It’s definitely not comical for a team seeking a coach to make the call to a team that currently has a coach.

Either way, the opinions of anyone other than ownership don’t matter.