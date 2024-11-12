 Skip navigation
On Our Way Home will get you well on your way to satisfying your Christmas list

  
Published November 12, 2024 11:53 AM

As Thanksgiving approaches, you’re already thinking about that nagging obligation to buy Christmas gifts. Here’s an easy way to check plenty of boxes on your Christmas list.

Buy hard copies of On Our Way Home for only $9.99.

This year, all proceeds received by me will go to a pair of charities — the Michael Phelps Foundation (inspired by a recent appearance on Jay Glazer’s podcast) and the Enfield Public Schools (inspired by the efforts of Peter King to raise money for their youth sports programs). So the more you buy, the more I’ll give. And I’ll ultimately get nothing other than the satisfaction that comes from helping good causes.

There’s also a selfish motivation. I get satisfaction from knowing that people have read the book, and that they’ve enjoyed it. It’s actually good; as this review makes clear.

You can get On Our Way Home for only $2.99. For only seven more dollars, you’ll have a quick, easy, and effective holiday gift that carries a bittersweet but important message.

For a hundred bucks, you’ll have 10 gifts that carry far more value — and that will trigger far more donations to a real charity — than the Human Fund.