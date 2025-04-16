 Skip navigation
OT Kelvin Banks visits the Cardinals

  
Published April 16, 2025 11:46 AM

The Cardinals are squeezing in a visit with one of the top offensive tackles in this year’s draft class before the window for prospects to come to team facilities closes on Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Kelvin Banks is meeting with the Cardinals. Arizona has the 16th overall pick in the draft.

Banks was a first-team All-American in 2024 after making the second team for his play at left tackle with the Longhorns in 2023 and he also won the Lombardi and Outland Awards for the 2024 season.

The Cardinals moved 2023 first round pick Paris Johnson from right tackle to left tackle last season. They also have veterans Jonah Williams and Kelvin Beachum at tackle.