Owner availability drove Washington’s four-quarterback visit

The moment I learned the Commanders were bringing four two quarterback prospects to town on the same day, I thought this: “That’s the one day the owner was available to meet with them.”

On Wednesday, former Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy confirmed this reality during an appearance with Rich Eisen.

“The owner was in for two days and he wanted to get everyone there in those two days,” McCarthy said.

It’s not a surprise. It’s a huge decision for the Commanders. It’s their most consequential draft pick since Robert Griffin III in 2012. They’ll potentially be adding a face-of-the-franchise player, whose mere presence could hold the key to getting the most favorable stadium deal possible.

But there’s a risk. Just ask any Panthers fan. If the owner puts his finger on the scale, the football operation might make a big mistake.

That’s the biggest challenge for Commanders owner Josh Harris. The people who work for him, and who hope to continue to do so, will be watching for any and all cues. Body language. Facial expressions. Comments made. Questions asked.

Who do you think the boss likes?

It would be foolish for G.M. Adam Peters, coach Dan Quinn, and the rest of the organization to ignore that dynamic. And they’re not foolish; they catered to Harris’s availability by having McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Michael Penix Jr. visit at the same time.

Would it have been better to have one day for each of them? Given the magnitude of the pick, absolutely. Would it have been better if the owner had made himself available for four separate visits on four separate days? Again, absolutely.

But that’s one of the fundamental problems with being a fan. You can’t pick your owner. And while anyone other than Daniel Snyder was regarded as a big step forward, the best owner is someone who finds the sweet spot between being around and available and involved but also trusts the football people to do their jobs without undue influence from someone who isn’t a football expert.

For the Commanders, it clearly would be better to have an owner who is both interested in meeting with the quarterback prospects when they visit AND available to accommodate four different visits from top quarterback prospects. Regardless of the excuses made and explanations proffered for the Commanders’ unusual approach to hosting the top quarterbacks, the truth is that the owner wanted to be involved — and that the owner had a limited window for his involvement.

That’s what happens when the owner is a multi-billionaire with plenty of other business interests, including multiple other pro sports teams in multiple other cities. But, yes, it’s still better than having Daniel Snyder in charge.