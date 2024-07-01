Pac-12 becomes Pac-2 today

The Pac-12 is officially dead.

Well, it’s not dead. It’s just down to two members.

As of today, Oregon State and Washington State are the last two standing, after the exodus of Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA to the Big 10 and Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State to the Big XII, and Cal and Stanford to the ACC.

It’s the most jarring round of conference reshuffling college sports has ever seen, and it has led to the most bizarre outcome.

One conference. With two teams.

From the NFL’s perspective, it doesn’t really matter. Scouting could be cheaper for some teams, since California teams will be playing east of the Mississippi, and vice-versa.

Regardless, times are changing for college football. Which will inevitably has changes for pro football.