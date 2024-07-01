 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pac-12 becomes Pac-2 today

  
Published July 1, 2024 01:35 PM

The Pac-12 is officially dead.

Well, it’s not dead. It’s just down to two members.

As of today, Oregon State and Washington State are the last two standing, after the exodus of Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA to the Big 10 and Utah, Arizona, and Arizona State to the Big XII, and Cal and Stanford to the ACC.

It’s the most jarring round of conference reshuffling college sports has ever seen, and it has led to the most bizarre outcome.

One conference. With two teams.

From the NFL’s perspective, it doesn’t really matter. Scouting could be cheaper for some teams, since California teams will be playing east of the Mississippi, and vice-versa.

Regardless, times are changing for college football. Which will inevitably has changes for pro football.