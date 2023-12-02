Packers activate Darnell Savage off injured reserve

The Packers activated safety Darnell Savage off injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

He was designated for return Nov. 20 and practiced for two weeks, including full practices all of this week. The Packers listed him as quesationable for this week.

Savage missed five games after aggravating a calf injury against the Broncos on Oct. 22.

He has 34 tackles and one tackle for loss this season.

The Packers did not activate cornerback Eric Stokes, who was doubtful with a hamstring injury.

The team also announced it elevated fullback Henry Pearson and running back James Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster for gameday.