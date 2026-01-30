Packers announce extensions for head coach Matt LaFleur, GM Brian Gutekunst

Word came a couple of weeks ago that the Packers had agreed to a contract extension with head coach Matt LaFleur and that became official on Friday.

LaFleur’s future with the Packers was in some doubt as he headed into the final year of his deal off of the team’s loss to the Bears in the playoffs, but the two sides opted to move forward with discussions about a new contract. LaFleur is 76-40-1 in the regular season and 3-6 in the playoffs over seven seasons as the Packers coach.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball have also received new deals.

“We are excited to extend our commitment to Brian, Matt and Russ as the leaders of our football operations. Their steadfast dedication, passion and collaboration have remained constant in our drive to compete at the highest level,” Packers president and CEO Ed Policy said in a statement. “While we are all disappointed with the way this season ended, we remain aligned in purpose and have spent considerable time over the past weeks collaborating on a path forward. I am exceedingly confident we have the right people to achieve our goal. The entire Packers organization looks forward to supporting every effort to bring our community and fans another championship that they very much deserve.”

Gutekunst was hired as the GM at the same time as LaFleur and has worked for the Packers since 1999. Ball has spent 19 years with the organization.