 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers are excited for Jordan Love “and his growth”

  
Published April 26, 2023 08:56 PM
nbc_pft_packerswondeal_230426
April 26, 2023 08:06 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how the Packers walked away from the Aaron Rodgers trade with the upper hand, but why it’s understandable the Jets paid so much for the QB.

The Packers bid farewell to Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday.

The quarterback delivered a Super Bowl and four league MVPs. He won 147 regular-season games and 11 postseason games.

Now, with Rodgers traded to the Jets, it’s Jordan Love’s time and Jordan Love’s team.

“We have so much appreciation for the 18 years and what Aaron did for this organization, his commitment to this place and so much success here ,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said, via NFL.com. “There’s always a little bittersweetness there, as far as that goes, but at the same time we’re really excited for what this team can do moving forward. Excited for Jordan and his growth. . . . He’s very energized and ready to go.”

Love is working with teammates in Green Bay in the team’s offseason program, preparing for his first season as the starter. Gutekunst said he had a “great conversation” with Love on Wednesday.

He’s excited ,” Gutekunst said, via the team website. “I think his teammates are excited for him to get his opportunity. I think he’s in a really good place; he’s in great shape. Again, it’s really early, but I think he’s ready for this opportunity and excited for it.”

Love, the 26th overall selection in 2020, has played only 10 games with one start in three seasons.

In his first three seasons sitting behind Brett Favre, Rodgers appeared in only seven games, with no starts, and threw 59 passes with a touchdown and an interception. So, when the Packers parted ways with Favre after the 2007 season, they weren’t completely sure what they had in Rodgers.

If only the transition works out as well this time. . . .