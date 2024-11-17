Packers block game-winning field goal attempt, escape Chicago with a win

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams marched his team into range for a game-winning field goal today against the Packers, but that turned out not to be enough.

Green Bay’s Karl Brooks blocked the field goal attempt as time expired, and the Packers escaped Chicago with a 20-19 win.

The Bears fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron during the week and replaced him with Thomas Brown, and for the most part the new-look Bears offense looked good. It featured more running from Caleb Williams, who had a season-high 70 rushing yards, and Williams also passed the ball well, completing 23 of 31 passes for 231 yards.

But the Packers got a tremendous game from wide receiver Christian Watson, who caught all four passes thrown to him and totaled 150 receiving yards for one of the best games of his career. And quarterback Jordan Love, who only threw the ball 17 times, made the most of it with 261 passing yards plus a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

The win improves the Packers’ record to 7-3, and they remain very much alive in the NFC playoff race. The Bears’ playoff hopes are slipping away at 4-6.