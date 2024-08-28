 Skip navigation
Packers claim K Brayden Narveson, sign QB Sean Clifford to practice squad

  
Published August 28, 2024 12:59 PM

The Packers kept Greg Joseph on their initial 53-man roster, but he may not be their kicker come the start of the regular season.

Waiver claims have been processed and the NFL announced that the Packers made a successful one on kicker Brayden Narveson. Narveson spent the summer with the Titans.

Narveson was 6-of-7 on field goals and 2-of-2 on extra points in the preseason. His lone miss was nearly returned for a touchdown by then-Saints wideout Samson Nacua, but he was tackled after running 106 of the 109 yards he needed for a score.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers are also signing quarterback Sean Clifford to their practice squad. Clifford was a fifth-round pick last year, but he got waived after Green Bay’s trade for Malik Willis.