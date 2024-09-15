 Skip navigation
Packers dominate first quarter with run-heavy attack setting up Malik Willis TD pass

  
Published September 15, 2024 01:34 PM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is out today with a knee injury, so it’s no surprise that the Packers are hitting the Colts with a run-heavy attack. But it is surprising just how effective Green Bay has been running the ball.

Less than 12 minutes into the first quarter, the Packers already have 135 rushing yards and a 10-0 lead.

Packers quarterback Malik Willis has thrown the ball only twice, but the second time was a 14-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson threw an interception into heavy coverage after Willis’s touchdown pass, and the Packers are rolling in what has so far been a one-sided game.