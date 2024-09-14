Packers downgrade Jordan Love to doubtful; Malik Willis is expected to start

The Packers downgraded quarterback Jordan Love from questionable to doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Malik Willis is expected to start, with Sean Clifford backing him up. Clifford was elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

Love sprained his medial collateral ligament in Green Bay’s loss to the Eagles on Sept. 6. The original timeline for his return reportedly was 3-6 weeks.

The Packers chose not to put Love on injured reserve, where he would have had to miss four weeks before coming back.

Willis arrived 19 days ago in a trade with the Titans, and he made three starts as a rookie in 2022. He appeared in three games in 2023 and replaced Love late in the Week 1 loss to the Eagles.

“He’ll be ready to roll,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “He’s been here. He’s had a lot of significant time here. Although typically he didn’t get as many reps as probably he would have liked, I have complete confidence that he has enough banked reps in what we’ve done that he can go out there and perform.”