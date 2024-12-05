Packers elevate CB Kalen King for Thursday night

The Packers are adding a cornerback to the active roster for Thursday night’s game against the Lions.

Kalen King has been elevated from the practice squad and he will revert back to that roster after the game is over.

King was a seventh-round pick out of Penn State this year and he re-signed to the practice squad after being cut at the end of the summer. He has not been called up yet this season, so he’s set for his regular season debut.

The Packers ruled Jaire Alexander out for the third straight week with a knee injury, so King provides some extra depth in the secondary for the NFC North matchup.