nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Packers elevate CB Kalen King for Thursday night

  
Published December 5, 2024 04:12 PM

The Packers are adding a cornerback to the active roster for Thursday night’s game against the Lions.

Kalen King has been elevated from the practice squad and he will revert back to that roster after the game is over.

King was a seventh-round pick out of Penn State this year and he re-signed to the practice squad after being cut at the end of the summer. He has not been called up yet this season, so he’s set for his regular season debut.

The Packers ruled Jaire Alexander out for the third straight week with a knee injury, so King provides some extra depth in the secondary for the NFC North matchup.