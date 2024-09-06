Packers elevate RB Ellis Merriweather from practice squad

The Packers have a pair of running backs on the injury report for Friday night’s game against the Eagles, so they called up a healthy one from the practice squad.

Ellis Merriweather has been elevated for the matchup in Sao Paolo, Brazil. He’ll go back to the practice squad after the game.

Rookie MarShawn Lloyd and Emanuel Wilson are both listed as questionable. Lloyd has a groin injury and Wilson has a hip injury. Josh Jacobs is the team’s starter in the backfield.

Merriweather was undrafted out of UMass last year and spent time on the practice squads in New Orleans and Green Bay without taking part in any regular season action.