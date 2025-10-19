Packers escape Arizona with comeback win over Cardinals

In a back-and-forth game that came down to the final seconds, the Packers escaped from Arizona with a 27-23 win over the Cardinals.

A Josh Jacobs one-yard touchdown run with 1:50 to play gave the Packers their winning point margin, and although the Cardinals drove down the field after that, a Jacoby Brissett pass into the end zone fell incomplete on fourth down.

Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons had a huge game, with three sacks. This was exactly what the Packers wanted when they traded two first-round picks for Parsons: Green Bay does not win this game without him.

Packers kicker Lucas Havrisik also had a big game, making a 61-yard field goal just before halftime.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love wasn’t great, completing 19 of 29 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown, but he avoided any major mistakes. Brissett turned in a big performance, completing 25 of 36 passes for 279 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, but he fell just short in leading the last-minute comeback.

The win makes the Packers 4-1-1, and they’re in first place in the NFC North. The Cardinals fall to 2-5 and last place in the NFC West.