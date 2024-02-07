Packers expect search for next CEO to take 6-9 months

In his most recent monthly column for the team’s website, Packers CEO Mark Murphy revealed that he will be retiring in July 2025 and the team has unveiled its plan to find his replacement.

The Packers have formed a search committee that will work with the consulting firm Korn Ferry to put together a list of candidates for the job. Korn Ferry was also involved in the search that led to Murphy’s hiring in 2007.

Packers executive committee vice president and lead director Susan Finco will chair the search committee with executive committee secretary and chair of the personnel and compensation committee Dan Ariens serving as the vice chair.

“Mark’s contributions to the organization have been tremendous,” Finco said in a statement. “From updating the corporate leadership structure to growing and diversifying revenue to increasing the meaningful impact of the Packers in the community, Mark continues to position the Packers for success. We look forward to his insightful leadership in the next year and a half.”

The committee expects the search process to take six to nine months and the eventual choice will work alongside Murphy until he reaches his retirement date.