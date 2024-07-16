Packers financial report confirms national NFL money is closing in on $13 billion

Thanks to the Packers and their unique structure, the team must release financial information every year to its shareholders. This year, the numbers show that the Packers and their 31 partners are doing very, very well. As usual.

The Packers list $402.3 million in national revenue. That’s the payment that goes to every team. That equates to $12.873 billion for the entire league.

That’s a 7.5 percent bump from last year, when the national revenue was just under $12 billion. It’s also $127 million lower than last week’s report that the national money made it to the $13 billion number.

The Packers had total revenue of $654.1 million, combining the national money with local revenue.

Still, despite a $43.7 million increase in revenue, profits dropped for the Packers from $68.6 million to $60.1 million. CEO Mark Murphy said, despite the drop, that the profits are “in a fairly high range historically.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell has had a longstanding goal of pushing league revenues to $25 billion by 2027. That might be overly ambitious, unless the league expands the regular season and manages to overturn the $14 billion Sunday Ticket judgment.