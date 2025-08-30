 Skip navigation
Packers first-round pick Matthew Golden switches to No. 0

  
Published August 30, 2025 01:09 PM

The Packers will have a player wearing No. 1 for the first time since Curly Lambeau when Micah Parsons takes the field for the first time since Thursday’s trade and they will also have a player wearing No. 0 for the first time in franchise history.

The team announced on Saturday that first-round pick Matthew Golden will wear the number. The wide receiver wore No. 22 in the preseason.

Golden wore No. 2 while at Texas, but backup quarterback Malik Willis has that number in Green Bay.

The Packers also announced that two running backs have new numbers. Emmanuel Wilson will wear No. 23 and practice-squad back Israel Abanikanda will wear No. 28.