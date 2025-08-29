Packers hope Micah Parsons can help in “some form or fashion” in Week 1

Micah Parsons is now a Packer and there’s plenty of excitement to see what he can do in Green Bay, but there are a couple of obstacles for him to navigate with just over a week to go before the start of the regular season.

Parsons needs to pick up a new defense and he also hasn’t taken part in practice at all this summer with the Cowboys. While it seems unlikely that the back tightness he was dealing with in Dallas will be part of the conversation now that his contract has been addressed, Parsons will still need to get up to a speed in a way that protects against a more severe injury.

At a Friday press conference, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday’s practice would start the process of figuring out what Parsons might be able to do against the Lions.

“We’ll have a chance to get him out there Monday and see where he’s at,” Gutekunst said. “Certainly I think we’re hopeful he’ll help us in some form or fashion in the opener. But I do think it’s on us to be smart and make sure that he’s ready to go.”

Parsons probably won’t have a full workload on September 7, but it seems like a good bet that Parsons will find a way onto the grass at Lambeau Field in his first game as a member of the team.