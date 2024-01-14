Packers increase lead to 34-10 on Aaron Jones’ third TD

The fat lady might not be singing quite yet, but she’s warming up the vocals. The lights have dimmed on the Cowboys’ prospects of a comeback.

Dallas opened the second half with a 12-play, 60-yard drive, but they burned 5:37 off the clock and settled for a Brandon Aubrey field goal. That cut the Packers lead to 27-10.

But the Packers responded with a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Aaron Jones scored his third touchdown of the day on a 9-yard run.

The Packers lead 34-10 with 6:38 left in the third quarter.

Green Bay has outgained the Cowboys 292 to 196.

Jordan Love is 14-of-17 for 231 yards and a touchdown, and Jones has rushed for 59 yards on 16 carries. Romeo Doubs has five catches for 148 yards.