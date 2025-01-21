 Skip navigation
Packers interviewed Eric Washington for DL coach

  
The list of candidates to be the next defensive line coach in Green Bay continues to grow.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Packers have interviewed Eric Washington for the position. They have also interviewed Aaron Whitecotton and Kacy Rodgers since parting ways with Jason Rebrovich.

Washington was hired as the defensive coordinator of the Bears in 2024 and he took over as the team’s defensive play-caller after head coach Matt Eberflus was fired. The Bears have settled on Ben Johnson as their new head coach and Dennis Allen is considered the top candidate to fill Washington’s former position on the staff.

Washington had a two-year run as the Panthers defensive coordinator and he was the defensive line coach in Buffalo between the two coordinator stints.