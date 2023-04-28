Packers keep adding weapons for Jordan Love, with tight end Tucker Kraft

The Packers need to support their new starting quarterback. And they’re doing it.

Green Bay has now added three weapons for Jordan Love on night two of the draft.

The latest selection is South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft, with the 78th pick.

He joins tight end Luke Musgrave (42nd) and receiver Jaylen Reed (50th) as the newest Packers.

Kraft was a two-time FCS All-American at Dakota State.

The Packers have lost Robert Tonyan via free agency, and Marcedes Lewis likely will be moving on.