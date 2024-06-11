 Skip navigation
Packers, Kenny Clark discussing new contract

  
Published June 11, 2024 04:10 PM

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark has played his entire career in Green Bay, and he doesn’t want to go anywhere else.

Clark, who is heading into the final year of his contract, told reporters today that his camp and the Packers are talking about an extension.

“There’s been talks. They’re still ongoing, they’re still talking though,” Clark said.

Asked if Green Bay is where he wants to be, Clark answered, “Yeah, 100 percent. I love it here, I love my teammates, I love the organization, and hopefully everything will work out.”

Clark is the Packers’ highest-paid player and has their biggest cap hit at $27.49 million this season. A 2016 first-round draft pick, Clark has started all 17 games each of the last two years and made the Pro Bowl last season. At age 28 he still has plenty of good football left in him, and he hopes to be playing in Green Bay.