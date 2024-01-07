Packers lead 7-6 at halftime of must-win game

The Packers have everything to play for and the Bears have nothing to play for, but the first half today didn’t show any difference in the teams’ motivations.

The Bears are playing hard today in Green Bay and trail only 7-6 at halftime.

The Bears’ points come from two Cairo Santos field goals, both on long drives on which Justin Fields was efficient passing but the Bears’ running game stalled.

The Packers got a touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Dontayvion Wicks, but the first half ended with Love hitting Wicks along the sideline, Wicks failing to get out of bounds before Chicago’s Tyrique Stevenson stopped his forward progress, and the clock running out when the Packers were in field goal range.

Green Bay needs better execution in the second half. A win sends the Packers to the playoffs, a loss sends them home.