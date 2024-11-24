Josh Jacobs, Packers lead 49ers 17-7 at halftime

The Packers dominated the first half, but they lead only 17-7 at halftime.

San Francisco scored on an 11-play, 65-yard drive on their third possession of the game. Tight end George Kittle caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Brandon Allen with 1:02 remaining in the half.

Allen, starting in place of the injury Brock Purdy, went 10-of-13 for 94 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers had only 18 plays, including a kneel down, and 95 yards.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey saw only three rushing attempts for 4 yards and two receptions for 14 yards. The 49ers likely try to get him more involved in the second half.

Kittle caught four passes for 30 yards and the touchdown.

The Packers have 218 yards and should have a bigger lead.

With 30 seconds left, Christian Watson dropped what should have been a 49-yard touchdown. The Packers ended up punting, the only possession they didn’t score on in the first half.

The Packers had scoring drives of 67, 49 and 71 on their first three possessions.

Packers tight end Tucker Kraft caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love, and Josh Jacobs ran for a 1-yard score. Brandon McManus kicked a 51-yard field goal.

Jacobs has 19 carries for 91 yards, and Love is 8-of-15 for 93 yards. Romeo Doubs has three catches for 54 yards.