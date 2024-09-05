Packers list MarShawn Lloyd, Tucker Kraft as questionable for opener

Three Packers players are listed as questionable to play against the Eagles in Friday’s regular season opener.

Rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Lloyd is dealing with a hamstring injury and missed practice Tuesday, although head coach Matt LaFleur said it was a scheduled day off to help make sure he was well enough to play on Friday.

Tight end Tucker Kraft wasn’t on Tuesday’s injury report, but was also listed as limited the last two days because of a back injury.

Running back Emanuel Wilson (hip) is also listed as questionable while defensive lineman Aaron Mosby remained in Green Bay due to a personal matter and will not play.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hip), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (hand), and cornerback Carrington Valentine (hamstring) were full participants in practice and have no injury designations.