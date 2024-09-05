 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_patsatbengsv2_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
nbc_simms_jagatdol_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
nbc_simms_titatbears_240905.jpg
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears

Other PFT Content

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers list MarShawn Lloyd, Tucker Kraft as questionable for opener

  
Published September 5, 2024 05:06 PM

Three Packers players are listed as questionable to play against the Eagles in Friday’s regular season opener.

Rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Lloyd is dealing with a hamstring injury and missed practice Tuesday, although head coach Matt LaFleur said it was a scheduled day off to help make sure he was well enough to play on Friday.

Tight end Tucker Kraft wasn’t on Tuesday’s injury report, but was also listed as limited the last two days because of a back injury.

Running back Emanuel Wilson (hip) is also listed as questionable while defensive lineman Aaron Mosby remained in Green Bay due to a personal matter and will not play.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hip), wide receiver Romeo Doubs (hand), and cornerback Carrington Valentine (hamstring) were full participants in practice and have no injury designations.