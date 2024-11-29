Packers move to 9-3 with 30-17 victory over Dolphins

While the Dolphins wanted to kill some narratives by playing well in a cold-weather game, the Packers were the ones to come away with a 30-17 victory to cap the NFL’s 2024 Thanksgiving slate.

Quarterback Jordan Love passed for 274 yards with a pair of touchdowns, helping Green Bay control the game for much of the night.

The Packers built a 24-3 halftime lead with Love completing a pair of TD passes to Jayden Reed — a 3-yard catch in the first quarter and a 12-yard catch in the second quarter. Running back Josh Jacobs also had a 1-yard score late in the first quarter and Brandon McManus sent a 46-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired in the second quarter.

McManus added field goals of 24 and 33 yards in the second half to round out Green Bay’s scoring.

Down 27-3, the Dolphins started to make it a game in the third quarter with De’Von Achane’s 14-yard touchdown catch. Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle on the two-point conversion to make it 27-11.

But the Dolphins couldn’t bring it closer in the fourth quarter, despite three plays from the Green Bay 1-yard line. Raheem Mostert was stuffed for no gain on second down, Tagovailoa was nearly intercepted on a pass to Jonnu Smith on third down, and Tagovailoa was then sacked for a turnover on downs.

The Packers got a 33-yard field goal on their ensuing drive to make it a three-possession game and effectively seal their victory.

Though Tyreek Hill caught a 12-yard touchdown from Tagovialoa with 3:04 left in the fourth quarter — just his fourth TD of the year — the Dolphins didn’t convert their two-point conversion, keeping the club down by 13.

Tagovailoa ended the contest 37-of-46 for 364 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Smith led with 10 receptions for 113 yards. Hill had six catches for 83 yards with a score.

The Dolphins had a lot of trouble running it, tallying just 39 yards on 14 carries.

Love finished the game 21-of-28 for 274 yards with two TDs and no picks — good for a 129.2 passer rating. Josh Jacobs rushed for just 43 yards on 19 carries with a TD, but he also caught four passes for 74 yards — including a career-long 49-yard reception. Tucker Kraft led with six passes for 78 yards.

With the win, the Packers are now 9-3 and have a big matchup with 11-1 Detroit next Thursday night.

The 5-7 Dolphins will host the Jets in Week 14.