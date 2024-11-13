Packers open 21-day window for rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd

The Packers have designated running back MarShawn Lloyd to return from injured reserve, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

It opens Lloyd’s 21-day practice window.

Lloyd was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, the only game he has played this season. The rookie had seven touches for 18 yards.

He had hip and hamstring injuries in training camp, so Lloyd has not gotten many reps or snaps this season.

The Packers made him a third-round pick in 2024.