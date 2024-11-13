 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
nbc_csu_richardsonstarting_241113.jpg
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_draftkings_241113.jpg
Where Steelers, Commanders stand in playoff race
nbc_csu_steelersdjaydenstruggles_241113.jpg
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10
nbc_csu_richardsonstarting_241113.jpg
What changed for Colts to go back to Richardson?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers open 21-day window for rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd

  
Published November 13, 2024 02:21 PM

The Packers have designated running back MarShawn Lloyd to return from injured reserve, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

It opens Lloyd’s 21-day practice window.

Lloyd was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, the only game he has played this season. The rookie had seven touches for 18 yards.

He had hip and hamstring injuries in training camp, so Lloyd has not gotten many reps or snaps this season.

The Packers made him a third-round pick in 2024.