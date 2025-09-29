 Skip navigation
Packers open with touchdown drive, lead 7-0

  
Published September 28, 2025 08:36 PM

The Packers had an easy first drive. The touchdown itself they made harder.

The Packers went 69 yards in eight plays, with Matthew Golden’s 46-yard reception the big play.

Dontayvion Wicks and Golden ended up in the same place at the same time. Love might have intended the pass for Wicks, but Golden took it from him.

That got the Packers to the Dallas 22.

Three plays later, on third-and-5, Love hit Tucker Kraft for 16 yards to the 1. The Packers, for some reason, hurried to the line, and right guard Sean Rhyan was called for a false start.

Josh Jacobs ran for 3 yards to set up Love’s 2-yard touchdown throw to Romeo Doubs.

The Packers lead 7-0.