Packers OT Kadeem Telfort signs his exclusive rights tender

Offensive tackle Kadeem Telfort is returning to the Packers.

Telfort, an exclusive rights free agent, signed his tender on Friday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Telfort, 26, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He didn’t make the team out of training camp but signed to the practice squad.

He did not play a regular-season game as a rookie.

In 2024, Telfort played 16 games, seeing action on 23 offensive snaps and 79 on special teams.