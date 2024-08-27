 Skip navigation
Packers place AJ Dillon on season-ending IR in roster reduction to 53

  
Published August 27, 2024 04:34 PM

The Packers announced their moves to get down to a 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon and one of them means a key player is out for the 2024 season.

Running back AJ Dillon was placed on injured reserve and was not designated to return, meaning he is done for the year.

Dillon recently suffered another stinger and last week said he was awaiting test results. Head coach Matt LaFleur had said “absolutely there’s a concern” with Dillon’s injury, noting that Green Bay would proceed cautiously.

Dillon, 26, was expected to be the primary backup to running back Josh Jacobs. Dillon rushed for 613 yards with a pair of touchdowns last year. He also caught 22 passes for 223 yards in 2023.

In all, Green Bay waived or released quarterback Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt; receivers Grant DuBose, Samori Toure, Julian Hicks, Dimitri Stanley, and Jalen Wayne; offensive linemen Royce Newman, Caleb Jones, Luke Tenuta, Lecitus Smith, and Donovan Jennings; defensive ends Deslin Alexandre, Keshawn Banks, Zach Morton, and Brevin Allen; defensive tackles James Ester, Spencer Waege, and Keonte Schad; linebackers Kristian Welch, Christian Young, and Chris Russell; cornerbacks Robert Rochell, Kalen King, and Gemon Green; safeties Anthony Johnson Jr., and Benny Sapp III; kickers Anders Carlson and Alex Hale.

That means Greg Joseph has won the team’s kicking competition.

Dillon, tight end Tyler Davis, and defensive tackle Jonathan Ford were placed on injured reserve, with Ford being designated to return.

Linebacker Ralen Goforth and cornerback LJ Davis were waived with an injury designation.