nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Packers place John FitzPatrick on IR, activate Collin Oliver

  
Published December 22, 2025 04:27 PM

The Packers have made a pair of roster moves on Monday.

Green Bay announced the club has placed tight end John FitzPatrick on injured reserve after he suffered a torn Achilles during the club’s loss to the Packers on Saturday.

FitzPatrick caught 12 passes for 72 yards with a touchdown in his 15 appearances with four starts this season.

As a corresponding move, defensive lineman Collin Oliver has been activated off the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Oliver was a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft out of Oklahoma State.