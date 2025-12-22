Packers place John FitzPatrick on IR, activate Collin Oliver

The Packers have made a pair of roster moves on Monday.

Green Bay announced the club has placed tight end John FitzPatrick on injured reserve after he suffered a torn Achilles during the club’s loss to the Packers on Saturday.

FitzPatrick caught 12 passes for 72 yards with a touchdown in his 15 appearances with four starts this season.

As a corresponding move, defensive lineman Collin Oliver has been activated off the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Oliver was a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft out of Oklahoma State.