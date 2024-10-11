Packers place TE Luke Musgrave on IR, sign TE John FitzPatrick off Falcons’ practice squad

The Packers officially placed tight end Luke Musgrave on injured reserve Friday.

He has a serious ankle injury that will force him to miss at least four games.

Musgrave was active for last week’s win over the Rams but did not play. He then was limited in Wednesday’s practice before the Packers shut him down.

The Packers replaced him on the roster by signing tight end John FitzPatrick off the Falcons’ practice squad.

The Falcons made FitzPatrick a sixth-round pick in 2022, and he played nine games last season in his only NFL action. He has one catch for 12 yards.

Starter Tucker Kraft (groin) is off the practice report and good to go for Sunday, with Ben Sims his only backup besides FitzPatrick. So, FitzPatrick could dress for the game.