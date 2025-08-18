 Skip navigation
Packers plan to do some 7-on-7 work to get Jordan Love back into practice

  
Published August 18, 2025 07:51 AM

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t a fan of 7-on-7 drills, but he is a fan of having quarterback Jordan Love on the practice field and that will lead to a change in their practice schedule this week.

Love had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb last week and the plan is to get him back throwing during practice this week. Doing the 7-on-7 work will allow Love to get time with his teammates without causing undue risk to his recovery from the surgery.

“We kind of just went through everything,” LaFleur said, via Tom Silverstein of PackersNews.com. “We’re going to alter some things to allow him to get involved. We may do my favorite 7-on-7 that I absolutely despise, but in some instances it’s good. So, I’d rather do that than just throw on air. So, we’ll incorporate some 7-on-7 into practice.”

The Packers will have a joint practice with the Seahawks on Thursday and they’ll play their final preseason game on Saturday. Love is not expected to take part in either of those events, but the team expects him back to full speed well ahead of Week 1’s game against the Lions.