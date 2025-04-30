Packers re-sign three exclusive rights free agents

The Packers re-signed three exclusive rights free agents on Tuesday, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

Wide receiver Bo Melton, punter Daniel Whelan and running back Emanuel Wilson signed their tenders.

Wilson, 25, appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and had 103 rushes for 502 yards and four touchdowns and added 11 receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Fort Valley State in 2023, signing with the Broncos. He lasted only a few days before the Broncos cut him.

He joined the Packers and made their roster, appearing in seven games before landing on injured reserve.

Melton, 25, appeared in all 17 games for the Packers last season and totaled eight receptions for 91 yards.

He entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Titans in 2022. Melton was on the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2022 before the Packers signed him to their active roster on Dec. 27, 2022.

Melton played five games with one start in 2023, making 16 receptions for 218 yards and a touchdown.

Whelan, 26, was the Packers’ punter the past two seasons, averaging 46.2 yards on 113 punts with a net of 39.5.