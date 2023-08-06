Packers release Danny Etling

The Packers have let go of one of their quarterbacks.

Green Bay has released Danny Etling, the team announced on Sunday afternoon.

Etling spent a portion of 2021 on Green Bay’s practice squad and all of the 2022 season on the practice squad. He then signed a futures deal in January to remain with the club.

A seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft, Etling has bounced around plenty in his career but has not played in a regular-season game. He started his career with the Patriots and has also spent time with the Falcons, Seahawks, Vikings, Broncos, and Jaguars.

The Packers now have three quarterbacks on their roster, with Sean Clifford and Alex McGough behind starter Jordan Love.