Packers request interview with Bobby Babich for defensive coordinator

The Packers’ list of defensive coordinator candidates is starting to take shape.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has requested permission to interview Bills linebackers coach Bobby Babich for the position. Friday also brought word that the team was meeting with former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley about the opening on Matt LaFleur’s staff.

The Packers fired Joe Barry earlier this week.

Babich has been with the Bills since 2017 and worked with the team’s safeties before moving into his current job in 2022. The Giants have also requested an interview with Babich for their defensive coordinator opening.