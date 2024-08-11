Packers rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd injures hamstring

Packers rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd can’t stay healthy.

Lloyd, the 88th overall pick this spring, began camp rehabbing a hip injury before finally practicing July 30.

He left Saturday’s preseason game with a hamstring injury.

“I think he had two touches . . . and then he goes out. That is disappointing,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via Zach Krause of USA Today. “He’s going to have to get healthy, because we’ve seen what he’s capable of doing in practice but you’d just like to see it in a real game.”

Lloyd entered the game on the Packers’ third series and lasted only a few plays, with one catch for 1 yard and one run for 8 yards.

Lloyd told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he’s been pushing through a hamstring issue in camp, and he felt it on the running play.

“I’ve had hamstrings before, so I’ll just rehab and get back as fast as I can,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd is competing with A.J. Dillon, Emanuel Wilson and others for snaps behind starter Josh Jacobs.