 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patriots_240809.jpg
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
nbc_pftpm_kickoff_240809.jpg
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
nbc_pftpm_aiyuk_240809.jpg
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers rookie RB MarShawn Lloyd injures hamstring

  
Published August 10, 2024 09:36 PM

Packers rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd can’t stay healthy.

Lloyd, the 88th overall pick this spring, began camp rehabbing a hip injury before finally practicing July 30.

He left Saturday’s preseason game with a hamstring injury.

“I think he had two touches . . . and then he goes out. That is disappointing,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said, via Zach Krause of USA Today. “He’s going to have to get healthy, because we’ve seen what he’s capable of doing in practice but you’d just like to see it in a real game.”

Lloyd entered the game on the Packers’ third series and lasted only a few plays, with one catch for 1 yard and one run for 8 yards.

Lloyd told Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he’s been pushing through a hamstring issue in camp, and he felt it on the running play.

“I’ve had hamstrings before, so I’ll just rehab and get back as fast as I can,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd is competing with A.J. Dillon, Emanuel Wilson and others for snaps behind starter Josh Jacobs.