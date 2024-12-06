Packers score two touchdowns in first 3:45 of second half to take lead

Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed only 3 of 7 passes for 31 yards in the first half. He opened the second half with a 59-yard throw to Christian Watson.

The Packers needed a scoring drive, and they got it.

Green Bay went 70 yards in five plays, using only 1:45, to close to within 17-14 of the Lions after Love’s 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tucker Kraft. Love was 2-for-4 for 71 yards on the drive.

The Packers then intercepted Jared Goff on the Lions’ second play of the second half. Keisean Nixon’s 16-yard return set up the Packers at the Detroit 16.

Three plays and 1:06 later, the Packers had the lead on Josh Jacobs’ 6-yard touchdown run.

Detroit trails for the first time, 21-17.

The Lions have ruled out defensive lineman Alim McNeill with concussion-like symptoms.