 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_billsatrams_241205.jpg
NFL Week 14 preview: Bills vs. Rams
nbc_csu_bestbetsfpb_241205.jpg
Fins, Falcons & Birds headline Week 14 best bets

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers score two touchdowns in first 3:45 of second half to take lead

  
Published December 5, 2024 10:11 PM

Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed only 3 of 7 passes for 31 yards in the first half. He opened the second half with a 59-yard throw to Christian Watson.

The Packers needed a scoring drive, and they got it.

Green Bay went 70 yards in five plays, using only 1:45, to close to within 17-14 of the Lions after Love’s 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tucker Kraft. Love was 2-for-4 for 71 yards on the drive.

The Packers then intercepted Jared Goff on the Lions’ second play of the second half. Keisean Nixon’s 16-yard return set up the Packers at the Detroit 16.

Three plays and 1:06 later, the Packers had the lead on Josh Jacobs’ 6-yard touchdown run.

Detroit trails for the first time, 21-17.

The Lions have ruled out defensive lineman Alim McNeill with concussion-like symptoms.