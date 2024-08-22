Packers sign DL Keonte Schad

The Packers signed defensive lineman Keonte Schad, the team announced Thursday.

Schad, a first-year player out of Oregon State, played for the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL in 2023. He finished second in the league with 7.5 sacks.

In 2024, he played in the UFL for the Houston Roughnecks. Schad posted 19 tackles, a tackle for a loss and half a sack.

The Madison, Wisconsin, native played at Ellsworth Community College before appearing in 17 games over two seasons at the University of Minnesota (2019-20) and then one season at Oregon State (2021). He earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention from the coaches and fourth-team All-Pac-12 honors from Phil Steele’s College Football.