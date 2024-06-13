 Skip navigation
Packers sign first-round pick Jordan Morgan

  
Published June 13, 2024 02:53 PM

The Packers have their first-round pick under contract.

According to multiple reports, they have signed tackle Jordan Morgan. Morgan, who was the 25th overall pick, signed a four-year deal and the Packers have an option for a fifth season.

Morgan was a three-year starter at left tackle for Arizona, but the Packers haven’t decided where they will line him up at this point. Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said that Morgan could wind up at either guard or tackle to kick off his time in Green Bay.

Morgan was the final member of the draft class without a contract, so they have all their picks wrapped up ahead of training camp.