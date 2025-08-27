 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_ricesusp_250827.jpg
NFL suspends Chiefs WR Rice for first six games
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Packers sign Nick Niemann, cut Micah Robinson

  
Published August 27, 2025 04:34 PM

Veteran linebacker and special teamer Nick Niemann was surprisingly cut by the Texans on Tuesday, but he didn’t stay out of work for long.

The Packers announced that they signed Niemann today. Green Bay cut cornerback Micah Robinson to make room for Niemann on the 53-man roster.

The Texans guaranteed Niemann $4 million when they signed him this offseason so he appeared to be a lock to make the roster, but he apparently didn’t impress in training camp in Houston. Green Bay likes athletic linebackers who can play special teams, and that’s what Niemann is. Niemann played his entire four-year career for the Chargers before signing with the Texans.

Robinson was a seventh-round draft pick this year who made the initial 53-man roster yesterday, but will now go on waivers today. If he clears waivers the Packers will likely bring him back for the practice squad.