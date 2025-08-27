Packers sign Nick Niemann, cut Micah Robinson

Veteran linebacker and special teamer Nick Niemann was surprisingly cut by the Texans on Tuesday, but he didn’t stay out of work for long.

The Packers announced that they signed Niemann today. Green Bay cut cornerback Micah Robinson to make room for Niemann on the 53-man roster.

The Texans guaranteed Niemann $4 million when they signed him this offseason so he appeared to be a lock to make the roster, but he apparently didn’t impress in training camp in Houston. Green Bay likes athletic linebackers who can play special teams, and that’s what Niemann is. Niemann played his entire four-year career for the Chargers before signing with the Texans.

Robinson was a seventh-round draft pick this year who made the initial 53-man roster yesterday, but will now go on waivers today. If he clears waivers the Packers will likely bring him back for the practice squad.